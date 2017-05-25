Everyone's favorite best friends make their musical debut

Everyone's favorite best friends are hitting the musical theatre world this June! Based off the much loved 1997 cult classic, "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion," is making its musical debut at the 5th Avenue Theatre. Cortney Wolfson (Romy) and Stephanie Renee Wall (Michele) perform today on New Day.

Having previously debuted 18 new productions, the 5th Avenue Theatre is no stranger to putting on brand new shows. "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion," opens June 8th and runs through July 2nd.

Read more about the musical and get tickets on their website, click here.

© 2017 KING-TV