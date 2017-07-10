Event offers care and compassion for those struggling with homelessness

An annual event offers a variety of medical, dental, and beauty services, along with meals, school supplies, and other goods. Project Homeless Connect's sole mission: to help adults and families struggling with homelessness receive much-needed care and compassion.

Lynsey Gagnon, from the United Way of Snohomish County, and former client-turned-community volunteer Dee Jackson, previewed the event and shared more about the types of volunteers they need.

This year's Project Homeless Connect event takes place Thursday, July 20, from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm at Evergreen Middle School (7621 Beverly Ln, Everett, WA 98203).

