SEATTLE - The sixth annual Washington Cider Week kicks off this weekend with the eighth annual Seattle Cider Summit.

Tenured beverage writer Erin James stopped by New Day to share her top five Washington ciders. She also demonstrated how to make a cider cocktail, an Eldermint Lavender Bloom, that she will be serving at the summit.

James is the editor-in-chief of CIDERCRAFT Magazine and has just published her first book, Tasting Cider. Her book contains more than 60 recipes for cider cocktails and explores the growing industry of cider in depth.

The Seattle Cider Summit is September 8-9th at the South Lake Union Discovery Center Lawn. Tickets are available here.

Washington Cider week goes on until September 18th, and you can find the full events calendar here.

