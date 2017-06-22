EPA honors Everett 5th grade student's project to help the bees

The Environmental Protection Agency recently honored 15 student projects from 13 states, including one by a 5th grade student at Saint Mary Magdalen Elementary School in Everett. Elizabeth Sajan focused on ways to save our troubled bee population and help it thrive again.

Elizabeth shared more about her Be Happy We Happy project, while Kristin Moore, the school's Director of Development, spotlighted other environmental programs spearheaded by the school.

