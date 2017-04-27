Enriching children with ADHD's learning and growth

Seattle Children's PEARL Clinic helps to put on Camp SEASTAR in parternship with the UW Autism Center for kids with ADHD and related disorders.

With Seattle Children's Hospital's PEARL program, Program to Enhance Attention, Regulation and Learning, doctors aim to improve the learning and lives of children struggling with ADHD.

Dr. Mark Stein is the Director of the ADHD and related disorders program at the PEARL clinic in Seattle Children's. Today he discusses ADHD and its overwhelming presence among children.

Seattle Children's has several resources for kids with ADHD and related disorders.

The PEARL clinic helps to run the SEASTAR Program at Apex Summer Camp along with the UW Autism Center. Additionally, Seattle Children's will be holding a Mental Wellness Fair later this month.

To stay up to date with PEARL and the hospital, click here.

© 2017 KING-TV