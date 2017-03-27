Enotourism provides the perfect vacation for wine lovers

Wine fields in Tuscany (Photo: Gary Yeowell/The Image Bank/Getty Images, Gary Yeowell/The Image Bank/Getty Images)

AAA Travel Expert Liz Day joins us to discuss the growing segment of tourism that appeals to wine lovers, Enotourism.

Enotourism is a new form of tourism that is very popular and growing every year. Enotourism refers to wine tourism whose purpose includes tasting, purchasing, visiting vineyards, attending lectures and wine-themed dinners and much more, often at or near where the wine is made. Napa Valley, Italy, Spain, France or even Chile or Argentina offer great itineraries that put the main focus on vino. Or, board a ship and be wined and dined on an ocean or river cruise.

We talk to Liz about the different kinds of tours and cruises available, what to expect and when to go. For more information visit the AAA Travel website.

