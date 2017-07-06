Enjoy high-quality meat from the comfort of your home

Crowd Cow, a Seattle startup, has created a way for people to purchase high-quality meats directly from small independent ranches and have them delivered straight to their home. By using Crowd Cow, anyone can claim specific quantities and cuts of meat and once all shares of the cow have been claimed, the cow tips and the meat is delivered.

These crowdfunding campaigns for individual cows is the perfect way for consumers to control where their meat is coming from and exactly what cuts they want for great prices.

