Ending human trafficking one hotel at a time

SEATTLE - After years working as a professor at universities in the U.S., Malaysia, and the West Indies, Mar Brettmann, PhD, Executive Director for Business Ending Slavery & Trafficking (BEST), became extremely considered about the brutal exploitation of impoverished laborers, women, and children that happens through human trafficking. It’s happening right here, right now, with 63% of sex-trafficking cases involving motels and hotels. Victims are constantly exposed to high levels of violence and trauma. Mar is here today, joined by human trafficking survivor and community advocate to friend of youth, Marin Stewart, to talk more about BEST’s efforts to end human trafficking.

