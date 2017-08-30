KING
Close

Encountering the world's deadliest animals

Joseph Suttner, KING 11:00 AM. PDT August 30, 2017

SEATTLE - The wildlife expert stopped by the New Day NW studio with a few feathered friends to share his experiences bringing wildlife home to your living room television screen.

Find out more about Peter Gros here.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories