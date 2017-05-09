Emerging Seattle artists perform in Upstream Music Fest

Porter Ray Photo Jay Scroggins

Seattle based rapper Porter Ray performs music off of his new album "Watercolor," which released March 10th.

Porter Ray, along with a range of other local emerging artists, will perform again at this year's Upstream Music Fest, a mixtape festival in the Pioneer Square Neighborhood. The event will take place May 11th through May 13th and will feature over 300 artists.

