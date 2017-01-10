New Day Northwest on KING 5. Weekdays at 11:00 am.

SEATTLE - Preparing the perfect oyster takes time, patience and practice. While the original recipe for Oysters Rockefeller remains a secret, chef Robert Spaulding from Elliott’s Oyster House on Pier 56 is kind enough to share his to-die-for version of the nationally recognized dish on Oysters Rockefeller Day! We know the basics, oysters topped with an incredulous amount of butter and chopped greens baked in their shell. However, Spaulding’s version features spinach, watercress, green onions, and grated parmesan (everything’s better with a little cheese!)

Recipe:

Rockefeller mix

Makes 19 ounces

5 oz. Bacon coarse chopped

4 oz. Diced white onion

4 oz. Diced celery

6 oz. Spinach coarse chopped

2.5 tsp. Liquor Pernod

As needed Kosher salt

As needed Fresh ground black pepper

Instructions:

• Sauté the bacon in a large open pan.

• As the bacon begins to cook add the onions and celery and cook on medium heat until the vegetables are tender.

• Add the spinach.

• As the spinach begins to wilt add the Pernod, salt, and pepper.

• Continue to cook while stirring until most of the liquid in the pan is reduced.

Hollandaise

Makes 1 cup

1 each Egg yolks (or .75 ounce pasteurized yolks)

1 tsp. Water

2.25 tsp. Lemon Juice

8 Tbsp. Unsalted butter (1 stick)

As needed Kosher salt

As needed Fresh ground black pepper

As needed Cayenne pepper and / or hot sauce

Instructions:

• Combine egg yolk, water, lemon juice, and a pinch of salt in the bottom of a cup (or mason jar) that barely fits the head of an immersion blender. Melt butter in a small saucepan over high heat, swirling constantly, it reaches 220 degrees. Transfer butter to a 1 cup liquid measuring cup.

• Place head of immersion blender into the bottom of the cup and turn it on. With the blender running, slowly pour hot butter into cup. Move the blender up and down a little. It should emulsify with the egg yolk and lemon juice. Continue pouring until all butter is added.

