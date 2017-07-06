Close Eliminate bags and wrinkles with Plexaderm Joseph Suttner, KING 11:00 AM. PDT July 06, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Whether it's from aging, lack of sleep or allergies, under eye bags and wrinkles are hard to prevent. Remove them in minutes with Plexaderm! PHONE NUMBER: 800-953-1363 © 2017 KING-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Whidbey Island home goes up in flames Man trimming shrubs on trail finds dog buried alive Whidbey Island house fire appears to have been intentionally set Gunshot victim's painful secret Drivers in Tacoma dealing with I-5 changes near the Tacoma Dome Photo could offer answers about Amelia Earhart's disappearance Get Your Money From A Battery Lawsuit Local climbers rescue chihuahua West Seattle businesses become safe havens Inslee on family leave law: 'Washington's leading the way' More Stories Sheriff: Multi-home fire intentionally set in… Jul. 6, 2017, 6:35 a.m. Earthquake rocks Montana, Idaho and Washington Jul. 5, 2017, 11:51 p.m. The secret: Gunshot victim reveals the truth about… Jul. 5, 2017, 9:09 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs