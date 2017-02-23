Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz band ready for 5th Essentially Ellington appearance

Three Western Washington high schools have the great distinction of being among just 15 schools from across the country invited to compete in this year's prestigious Essentially Ellington Jazz Competition and Festival in New York City.

Members of the Edmonds-Woodway High School jazz band performed a song, then shared more about their preparations for the school's fifth appearance at the the upcoming festival.

While the competition itself is free, the band must pay airfare and hotel accommodations for each student transportation and hotel accommodations, so the band is holding a fundraiser to help ensure every band member is able to make the trip. CLICK HERE to see how you may help.

The other two finalists from Western Washington are Mountlake Terrace High School, making its seventh appearance, and Mount Si High School, who are heading to New York for the fourth time.

CLICK HERE for more information about the Essentially Ellington Jazz Competition and Festival

Copyright 2017 KING