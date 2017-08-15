Eat chocolate, and wear it too

Photo: Thinkstock (Photo: artisteer)

SEATTLE - When Erin Andrews, founder of Indi Chocolate, started making chocolates, her machines often broke down. In order to afford the equipment she needed, Andrews sold body care products made out of cocoa butter.

Now, people come to Pike Place Market for Indi Chocolate’s wide variety of luxury products, including edible chocolates, handmade chocolate soap and chocolate body lotion.

Andrews stopped by New Day to discuss how she uses cacao to make beauty products and to demonstrate how she makes chocolate bars.

Indi Chocolate

(425) 243-2089

1901 Western Ave Suite D

Seattle, WA 98101



© 2017 KING-TV