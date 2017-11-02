Easy and nutritious meals perfect for new moms

Anjelica Malone's "The Mama Abie Belly Bowl".

Angelica Malone is an expert in all things Mom! Anjelica helps women navigate all facets of childbearing in natural ways. She is an expert in pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum, and is a Certified Lactation Educator Counselor as well as Childbirth Educator.

Today on New Day Anjelica shows us how to make an easy & nutritious meal for new moms! Check out the recipe below:

"The Mama Abie Belly Bowl"

Cook one cup of quinoa according package directions using vegetable broth.

Slice 1/4 of a small red onion

Roast 1 small sweet potato until soft in the center and dice into cubes

Sauté or bake 1 cup of kale, using a bit of olive oil and himalayan pink salt

Slice in half one handful (approx. 1/2 cup) of cherry tomatoes

For the sauce:

Grate 1 tsp of ginger

1 tbsp. natural (unsweetened, unsalted) peanut butter

Chop 1tsp. of garlic

1 tbsp. tomato sauce

1tbsp. hot sauce

1/4 cup vegetable broth

Combine all ingredients into a small saucepan and simmer for 5 min.

Once all ingredients are prepped, place sweet potatoes into the sauce and toss. Next, pour one serving of quinoa into a bowl and layer with sliced red onion, kale, cherry tomatoes, and tossed sweet potatoes. Enjoy!

