Earn a bachelor degree in just 18 months at new school - Washington Technology University

New school Washington Technology University offers bachelor degrees in Information Security to students in just 18 months.

Washington Technology University is the state's newest university! WTU offers reliable, affordable and efficient education to students wanting to complete their degrees in a growing field. The university offers students Bachelor of Science in Information Security, a field with ever-increasing demand and median salaries of $96,000.

Dr. Steven Olswang & Michael Schutzler from Washington Technology University are here on New Day to discuss the school and its programs!

Visit their website and enroll now to qualify for a Founders Scholarship up to $4500 of your overall tuition. Enrollment for January 2018 is open now!

WTU's phone number is (425)-223-5812.

© 2017 KING-TV