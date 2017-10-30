KING
Earn a bachelor degree in just 18 months at new school - Washington Technology University

Joseph Suttner, KING 11:00 AM. PDT October 30, 2017

Washington Technology University is the state's newest university! WTU offers reliable, affordable and efficient education to students wanting to complete their degrees in a growing field. The university offers students Bachelor of Science in Information Security, a field with ever-increasing demand and median salaries of $96,000.

Dr. Steven Olswang & Michael Schutzler from Washington Technology University are here on New Day to discuss the school and its programs!

Visit their website and enroll now to qualify for a Founders Scholarship up to $4500 of your overall tuition. Enrollment for January 2018 is open now!

WTU's phone number is (425)-223-5812. 

 

 

