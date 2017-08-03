Drum teacher's unique method to reach students on Autism spectrum

A Tacoma musician has developed a special way to teach students on the Autism spectrum to play drums. Justin Tamminga's experience begins with his own son, who's on the spectrum.

His musical passion is shared by his son, Lucien, and daughter, Dahlia. The trio can be found rocking across the area with their three piece band, Pig Snout.

Pig Snout performed, then Justin shared what makes his teaching technique so successful for kids on the Autism spectrum.

Pig Snout's next show is Saturday, August 19th, aboard a yacht at Tacoma's Browns Point Charter Yachts. The event is a fundraiser to support music education in Tacoma's schools.

To reach Justin about drum lessons, email: pigsnoutband@gmail.com or call: 253-617-9757.

