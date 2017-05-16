Dressing for success: out of college and into reality

Styled Seattle's Darcy Camden walks us through her real world fashion dos and dont's for college grads.

Once you graduate from college it's often hard to break away from the daily routine of yoga pants and your favorite sweatshirt, especially when it comes to transitioning into the "real world."

Styled Seattle's Darcy Camden talks her top do's and don't's for college grads getting ready for that first interview. She talks about the biggest mistakes she sees and how to avoid them.

