Dr. Eric Waterman on his chosen profession in Otolaryngology

Dr. Eric Waterman discusses the nuance of Rhinoplasty.

REDMOND, WASH. - Rhinoplasty, which is surgery on the nose, is one of the most exacting procedures involving the face, and that means you really want a surgeon who knows what he or she is doing.

Dr. Eric Waterman, of Waterman Rhinoplasty, has trained in ear, nose, and throat surgery, also known as Otolaryngology. This distinguishes his professional focus from general plastic surgeons.

“The advantage of being an ear, nose, and throat surgeon is we are really concerned with the function as well as the form of the nose. You can do beautiful Rhinoplasty, but if you can’t breathe through your nose it’s a disaster.”

Dr. Waterman’s personal focus is surgical reconstruction resulting from trauma or injury.

“That’s really what got me interested in Rhinoplasty, to begin with, is doing a lot of functional nasal surgery and then getting really involved with the nuances of the cosmetic part of it.”

Dr. Waterman has been voted “Top Doctor” by both Seattle Met and Seattle Magazines and is double board certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology and the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

To learn more about Dr. Waterman’s professional history and accomplishments, visit watermanrhinoplasty.com.

Waterman Rhinoplasty

4033 Talbot Road S. #230, Renton, WA 98055

(206) 739-6966

