Don't overlook regular eye care exams

You can make a difference in how well your eyes age. Exercise, diet and UV safeguards can keep your aging eyes healthy.

Eye health is an important aspect of overall health, and not one to be overlooked. Protecting your eyes from the sun year-round, preventing eye strain from technology, and leading a healthy lifestyle with good diet and exercise can keep your eyes healthy.

Ophthalmologist Dr. James Stroh with EvergreenHealth Eye Care is here to stress the importance of eye exams and eye health. Even if you don't have poor vision, it is still critical to have your eyes examined every 2 years by a professional until age 60, when they become even more important.

Visit EvergreenHealth's website for more information on eye care & other services.

© 2017 KING-TV