Domestic Violence Awareness Month: LifeWire advocates for survivors

LifeWire is a domestic violence agency in Bellevue, Washington, and the state’s largest provider of domestic violence services. The organization has offered hope and healing to more than 132,000 domestic violence survivors over the past 35 years. To raise awareness this October for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, LifeWire’s CEO Rachel Krinsky shared how LifeWire works to provide safe environments and a network of support for victims.

Domestic violence survivor Becky also shared how, with LifeWire's help, she was able to move away from her abusive husband and start down a healthier, happier path in life. Now Becky works to advocate for women’s rights and support other domestic violence survivors.

Connect with LifeWire on Facebook

If you or someone you know is living in an abusive relationship and needs someone to talk to, call LifeWire's 24-hour helpline: 800-827-8840.

If you believe someone is in immediate danger, please call 911.

