Domestic Violence Awareness Month - LifeWire advocates for survivors - New Day Northwest
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Rachel Krinsky from LifeWire and domestic violence survivor Rebecca Houghton join us to share how they're working to help other survivors heal.
KING 11:55 AM. PDT October 10, 2017
