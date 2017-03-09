KING
Dog person? Check out this weekend's Seattle Kennel Club's Dog Show!

Amy the pig shows us some impressive tricks while Katie Campbell talks about this weekend's Seattle Kennel Club's Dog Show.

Heidi Eng, KING 11:00 AM. PST March 09, 2017

SEATTLE - Amy Trotter weighs 150 pounds, attends obedience and agility classes, and does therapy work in the community. Amy is a pig. Katie Campbell tells us about the Seattle Kennel Club’s Dog Show happening March 11-12  at Century Link Field Event Center. You’ll find Amy and her owner Lori Stock, as well as a plethora of dog competitions at this Seattle event. Today, Amy shows us some of her incredible tricks as Katie tells us more about the Seattle Kennel Club’s activities for the weekend.

Want to include your own dog next year? Check out dog training services here!

