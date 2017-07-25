Documentary series 'The Vietnam War' debut

Ken Burns and Lynn Novick give a sneak peak into their new ten-part documentary series, "The Vietnam War". This documentary features interviews from more than eighty diverse witnesses from all different sides of the war.
"The Vietnam War" makes its debut here in Seattle starting Sunday, Sept, 17th.
Event Info:
An Evening with Ken Burns and Lynn Novick: The Vietnam War Screening and Discussion
Tickets from $20 per person
The Moore Theatre
Tuesday, July 25
Doors at 6:00 PM, Screening followed by panel discussion at 7:00 PM
