Close Doctors from today's show answer questions from the audience Joseph Suttner, KING 11:00 AM. PST March 08, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST SEATTLE - Dr. Julie LaCombe, Dr. Steven Kaptik, Dr. Kristine Brecht, and Dr. Lucas McCarthy answers questions from the audience. Copyright 2017 KING CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Cities fighting back against Frontier Cable Complaints soar over pricey power bills 125-foot boat sinks at Williapa Bay dock Large house fire burning in Seattle #LoganStrong: Remembering Logan Lewis Homeless encampment sweep in Seattle Remembering local legend Luigi de Nunzio Building schools with new high-tech wood Never-ending winter Mt. Vernon's volunteer police provide a critical service More Stories Cable customers demanding the choice they were promised Mar. 7, 2017, 5:43 p.m. City Light customers complain of 'exorbitant' power… Mar. 7, 2017, 11:55 p.m. In Mount Vernon, more volunteers work for police… Mar. 8, 2017, 6:13 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs