Author David Williams' book "Seattle Walks" highlights the city's best nature strolls.

Seattle is one of the most walkable cities in the U.S, author David Williams is here to show us his favorite city strolls and nature trails.

His book "Seattle Walks," has something for everything with walks from 1 mile to 7. The walks explore everything from interesting architecture to stunning views of the city.

Meet David in person!

"Talk about Seattle Walks"

Wednesday, 4/5@ 7:30 pm

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

