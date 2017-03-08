Diet with your favorite meals

SEATTLE - Most diets force you to eat next to nothing, and definitely none of the good stuff. But what if we told you it’s possible to eat all the same things and still lose weight? The Dude Diet came about when author Serena Wolf’s boyfriend (now fiancé) declared he needed to go on a diet. She then came up with 125 recipes of slimmed-down versions of his favorite meals that are just as tasty as the high calorie alternatives. Today Serena shows us how to make her Fully Loaded BBQ Chicken Nachos and Buffalo Chicken Salad straight out of her new cookbook The Dude Diet. Don’t be fooled! It’s not only for dudes! Everyone can benefit!

