Designer clothes at consignment prices!

Shop for thousands of designer clothes, accessories, and shoes at The Designer Treasure Sale starting October 12th!

SEATTLE - The Designer Treasure Sale offers thousands of designer clothes, shoes, and accessories for sale at less than consignment store prices! You can find pieces from Gucci, Kate Spade, Chanel & more, with most prices between $10-$100.

Tickets for the pre-sale on Thursday, October 12th get you first access to the designer treasures, as well as wine, appetizers, and access to the silent auction. The sale opens to the public on Friday, October 13th.

All proceeds benefit Dress for Success Seattle, an organization that empowers women to take charge of their futures. The organization provides women with professional attire, gives confidence, and helps them obtain safe and better futures.

Tickets for Thursday’s show can be found here.

