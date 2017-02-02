Close Delicious chicken wings just in time for Super Bowl! Kristine Martin-McGill from Nate's Wings and Waffles' has you covered with Nate's famous chicken wings recipe for Super Bowl Sunday. Joseph Suttner, KING 2:21 PM. PST February 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST SEATTLE - Everyone knows you can't have a Super Bowl without quality chicken wings. But which ones to make? Kristine Martin-McGill from Nate’s Wings and Waffles’ has you covered with Nate's famous chicken wings recipe. Copyright 2017 KING CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS RAW: Protest at Seattle City Hall against Wells Fargo, DAPL RAW: Pres. Trump at National Prayer Breakfast Community grieves Kitsap County homicide victims WA lawmakers looking at two bills to tighten gun laws Ways To Save For Thursday, Feb 2, 2017 Tired of political , Google Chrome has the answer Little Boy Finds Snake in Toilet Decoding your children's texting slang Testimony in SPD fatal shooting of Che Taylor Undocumented criminals burden system, sheriff says More Stories Bremerton city councilwoman arrested for outburst at… Feb. 2, 2017, 6:13 a.m. U.S. eases cyber-security sanctions on Russia Feb. 2, 2017, 9:39 a.m. Two proposals to tighten Washington gun laws Feb. 2, 2017, 7:07 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs