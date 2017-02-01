New Day Northwest on KING 5. Weekdays at 11:00 am.

SEATTLE - Beauty enthusiasts and blogger fans, get ready for some winter beauty tips from Jenn Haskins! Haskins is a Seattle fashion and beauty blogger who's on a mission to share budget-friendly style. Today she focuses on effective moisturizers for these dry months, as well as other products from local Seattle beauty companies. Check out Jenn's beauty blog Hello Rigby to learn more!

Products featured in this segment:

Copyright 2016 KING