Deep Brain Stimulation for Parkinson's Disease

According to the Northwest Parkinson's Foundation, about one hundred thousand people in the Northwest alone are affected by Parkinson's Disease. At EvergreenHealth, significant progress has been made through the use of Deep Brain Stimulation to reduce or eliminate symptoms.

Neurosurgeon Doctor Peter Nora with EvergreenHealth Spine and Neurosurgical Care, and advanced nurse practitioner Kristen Crosley, who specializes in the treatment of movement disorder patients visit New Day NW studio to explain more about this treatment.

