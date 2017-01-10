KING
Close

Dean of Admissions at Seattle University gives college advice

Joseph Suttner, KING 11:00 AM. PST January 10, 2017

SEATTLE - It’s that time of year again. College applications are due! Seattle University Dean of Admissions Melore Nielsen is here to help students and parents with the college admission process. She’ll touch on what colleges are looking for in applicants, what most high school seniors look for in a college, and give advice to students currently applying to college.

Copyright 2016 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories