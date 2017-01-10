Dean of Admissions at Seattle University gives college advice

SEATTLE - It’s that time of year again. College applications are due! Seattle University Dean of Admissions Melore Nielsen is here to help students and parents with the college admission process. She’ll touch on what colleges are looking for in applicants, what most high school seniors look for in a college, and give advice to students currently applying to college.
