SEATTLE, WASH. - A hysterical and heartfelt new drama is opening at ACT Theatre that touches on identity and what it means to be misunderstood. Tribes is the story of a deaf man who is raised in a family with parents who refused to teach their son sign language. The show made its off-Broadway debut in 2012 and received rave reviews and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play. Lead actor Josh Castille - who has performed on Broadway, at the Tonys, and on ABC Family's Switched At Birth - makes his ACT debut in Tribes and talks about the show and his own experiences as a deaf actor.

Tribes opens March 3 and runs through March 26 in ACT’s Allen Theatre.

