ACT Theatre's Tribes takes a comedic approach to our universal need to be heard

Actor Joshua Castille starred in Broadway's "Spring Awakening" and ABC Family's "Switched at Birth" before his latest debut in Tribe playing a deaf man raised in a belligerent, sharp-tongued family whose parents refused to teach him sign language.

Heidi Eng, KING 3:22 PM. PST February 23, 2017

SEATTLE, WASH. - A hysterical and heartfelt new drama is opening at ACT Theatre that touches on identity and what it means to be misunderstood.  Tribes is the story of a deaf man who is raised in a family with parents who refused to teach their son sign language.  The show made its off-Broadway debut in 2012 and received rave reviews and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play.  Lead actor Josh Castille - who has performed on Broadway, at the Tonys, and on ABC Family's Switched At Birth - makes his ACT debut in Tribes and talks about the show and his own experiences as a deaf actor.

Tribes opens March 3 and runs through March 26 in ACT’s Allen Theatre.

