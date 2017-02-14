Dating tips to reclaim your life and relationships

SEATTLE - Reclaim your life and relationships with Ayurvedic Health Coach and Tantric educator Katie Meyer’s dating tips. Today, she uses an Ayurvedic lens to find your ideal partner by identifying who you are and what you need in a relationship, as well as helping couples make compassionate kind relationship decisions.

Here’s some advice to get you started.

Know yourself. Be honest about what you're really looking for. Don't bet on futures. Happiness starts with you. Have fun!

