D'Arcy Carden from NBC's The Good Place appears on New Day.

NBC's The Good Place is back for Season 2! D'Arcy Carden joins Kristen Bell and Ted Danson in the smart, quirky comedy that poses the question of what makes a good person. Kristen Bell returns as an ordinary woman who enters the afterlife and discovers she hasn't been very kind to people. Ted Danson plays Michael, her afterlife mentor and the architect of the Good Place who doesn't realize he's made a mistake. D'Arcy plays the role of Janet, a programmed guide who wants nothing more than to be treated as human.

D'Arcy is also known for her roles on HBO's Barry and Comedy Central's Broad City. Catch her next in the film Other People, coming to Netflix this fall!

The Good Place airs Thursdays at 8:30pm on NBC.

© 2017 KING-TV