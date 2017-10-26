D'Arcy Carden from NBC's The Good Place appears on New Day.

D'Arcy Carden from NBC's The Good Place appears on New Day Northwest! D'Arcy plays the role of "Janet" in this smart, quirky comedy that pursues the question of what makes a good person. Janet is a hilarious, somewhat robot character that answers all questions and fulfills any request the main character, played by Kristen Bell, may have.

D'Arcy is also known for her roles on HBO's "Barry" and Comedy Central's "Broad City". Catch her next in the film "Other People", coming to Netflix this fall!

