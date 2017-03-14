KING
Close

Darcy Camden encourages us to embrace green this St. Patrick's Day.

Heidi Eng, KING 11:00 AM. PDT March 14, 2017

SEATTLE - Stylist Darcy Camden shows us how to embrace the color green in honor of St. Patrick’s Day and Pantone’s Color of the Year.

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories