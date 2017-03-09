KING
Danny Boyle directs Trainspotting sequel with original 1996 cast

Oscar winning director of Slumdog Millionaire, Danny Boyle, directs the new movie, T2 Trainspotting with the original cast of the 1996 film.

Heidi Eng, KING 12:00 PM. PST March 09, 2017

SEATTLE - Oscar winning director of Slumdog Millionaire, Danny Boyle, directs the new movie, T2 Trainspotting with the original cast of the 1996 film. The sequel takes a look at these characters' lives 20 years later. Have they left the drug scene? Or has nothing changed? Today Danny Boyle talks a little more about his experience directing the sequel to the acclaimed film.

