SEATTLE - Oscar winning director of Slumdog Millionaire, Danny Boyle, directs the new movie, T2 Trainspotting with the original cast of the 1996 film. The sequel takes a look at these characters' lives 20 years later. Have they left the drug scene? Or has nothing changed? Today Danny Boyle talks a little more about his experience directing the sequel to the acclaimed film.
