Dance the night away to fund uncompensated care

SEATTLE - Dance Marathons happen all over the United States to benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, with one right here at Seattle University celebrating its 10th year in the making. The student-led organization brings together hundreds of SU students, staff, families, and community members for 16 hours of endless activities to raise funds for uncompensated care at Seattle Children’s Hospital. Today we have a few of the Dance Marathon leaders themselves. The event takes place February 18-19. Find out more here.

