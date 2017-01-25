Cutting-edge prenatal and other reproductive tests

New Day Northwest on KING 5. Weekdays at 11:00 am.

SEATTLE -- Many people struggling to conceive or carry a pregnancy to full term, have turned to In Vitro Fertilization, with various levels of success. Now, there are tests that can help pinpoint genetic risks, before beginning the IVF process.

Dr. Eve Feinberg, reproductive endocrinologist and Medical Director of Northwestern Medical Fertility and Reproductive Medicine, shared more about tests developed by Natera, including: noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT), genetic-carrier screening, preimplantation genetic testing (PGD/PGS), and miscarriage testing.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Natera's work

Copyright 2016 KING