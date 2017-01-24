Cute puppies at NOAH Center are looking for loving families

New Day Northwest on KING 5. Weekdays at 11:00 am.

Right now in Western Washington alone, there are hundreds of pets waiting for loving families to take them home. And, since today is Change a Pet's Life Day, Stacie Ventura, Executive Director at The NOAH Center in Stanwood, joined us to share what people should know about adopting a shelter pet. She also brought several puppies looking for loving families!

Join The NOAH Center at its upcoming LAUGH YOUR TAIL OFF comedy event, Saturday, March 25th at the Tulalip Resort and Casino. CLICK HERE for more information.

