Cute boxer and boxer-mix dogs looking for loving families

For nearly six years, Northwest Boxer Rescue has found homes for more than a thousand dogs across the Pacific Northwest. They currently have about two dozen boxer and boxer-mix dogs looking for loving families.

Kim Hamilton, CEO and President of Northwest Boxer Rescue, shared more about the organization's work, and introduced us to a few of the adoptable cuties looking for new homes.

The organization is holding a fundraiser on Saturday, September 23rd at Northwest Cellars in Kirkland. The event gets underway at 12:30 pm.

