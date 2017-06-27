KING
Custom dining styles for summer entertaining

Su Ring, KING 10:30 AM. PDT June 27, 2017

Take your Summer entertaining game to the next level with new, custom dining styles from Bassett Furniture.

Todd Copitzky, from Bassett Furniture's Southcenter store in Tukwila (5951 S 180th St, Tukwila, WA 98188), shared several options, as well as custom design features and the company's 30-day delivery process.

Bassett Furniture is celebrating the 4th of July with 25% off everything in the store. They're also paying the tax on all purchases. The sale ends on July 4th.

 

