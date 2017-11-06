Cultural and culinary events highlight sister city bond between Seattle and Isfahan, Iran

Seattle has friendship ties to a number of cities around the globe. The Emerald City is shining a special spotlight on its sister city in Iran throughout the month of November.

Cathia Geller, board president of the Seattle-Isfahan Sister City Association, and Chef Omid Roustaei from PCC Cooks spotlighted some of Iran's cultural and culinary history.

Connect with the Seattle-Isfahan Sister City Association on Facebook.

© 2017 KING-TV