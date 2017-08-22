Cucina Casalinga's handmade summer pasta

SEATTLE - Michela Tartaglia of the Cucina Casalinga Italian cooking school stopped by New Day NW to share her light summer pasta recipe.
Today we made chitarra (Italian for guitar), a type of pasta that that is cut with a device that resembles guitar strings.
RECIPE:
For the pasta dough
3 1/4 cups (400 grams) of durum flour
3 eggs
Make the dough by hand, then using the pasta machine, make the sheets and finally using Chitarra tool to create spaghetti, with the help of a rolling pin.
For the sauce
3 medium zucchini, seeded & sliced
1/4 cup of extra virgin olive oil
2 cloves of garlic
half cup of diced pancetta
handful of cherry tomatoes, halved
chili flakes as desired
salt
8 squash blossoms
Cleaning the squash blossoms:
1. Wash in a bowl of cold water
2. Remove inner pistol & stamen
3. Pat dry with a paper towel
4. Rip into pieces
In a large skillet - brown the garlic in olive oil & discard.
Bring heat up to med-high & toss in veggies & chili flakes.
Sauté until veggies are half cooked (for zucchini about 4 minutes).
Then add pancetta & tomatoes.
Continue sautéing for another couple of minutes until your vegetables are cooked through but not mushy.
Season with salt.
Toss your sauce, fresh cooked pasta & half of the squash blossoms and sauté.
Drizzle with olive oil & sprinkle the remaining squash blossoms on top to decorate.
Michela is getting ready to open a lunch spot in Pike Place called Pasta Casalinga. She says it should be open in about 3 months!
Cucina Casalinga
(206) 202-7245
1433 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
