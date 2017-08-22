Cucina Casalinga's handmade summer pasta

SEATTLE - Michela Tartaglia of the Cucina Casalinga Italian cooking school stopped by New Day NW to share her light summer pasta recipe.

Today we made chitarra (Italian for guitar), a type of pasta that that is cut with a device that resembles guitar strings.

RECIPE:

For the pasta dough

3 1/4 cups (400 grams) of durum flour

3 eggs

Make the dough by hand, then using the pasta machine, make the sheets and finally using Chitarra tool to create spaghetti, with the help of a rolling pin.

For the sauce

3 medium zucchini, seeded & sliced

1/4 cup of extra virgin olive oil

2 cloves of garlic

half cup of diced pancetta

handful of cherry tomatoes, halved

chili flakes as desired

salt

8 squash blossoms

Cleaning the squash blossoms:

1. Wash in a bowl of cold water

2. Remove inner pistol & stamen

3. Pat dry with a paper towel

4. Rip into pieces

In a large skillet - brown the garlic in olive oil & discard.

Bring heat up to med-high & toss in veggies & chili flakes.

Sauté until veggies are half cooked (for zucchini about 4 minutes).

Then add pancetta & tomatoes.

Continue sautéing for another couple of minutes until your vegetables are cooked through but not mushy.

Season with salt.

Toss your sauce, fresh cooked pasta & half of the squash blossoms and sauté.

Drizzle with olive oil & sprinkle the remaining squash blossoms on top to decorate.

Michela is getting ready to open a lunch spot in Pike Place called Pasta Casalinga. She says it should be open in about 3 months!

Cucina Casalinga

(206) 202-7245

1433 1st Ave

Seattle, WA 98101

