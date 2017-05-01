KING
Crimefighter to crime writer: former Spokane police officer's newest novel

Su Ring, KING 9:02 AM. PDT May 01, 2017

A former military intelligence officer and Spokane Police detective is using his skills to craft bestselling crime novels. Frank Zafiro's latest, The Last Collar, centers around a Brooklyn homicide detective trying to solve a murder without losing his job- or his life.

Frank shared more about the inspiration behind his crime writing. He has several series, along with a number of standalone novels. 

CLICK HERE to learn more about frank and his writing. 

Connect with Frank on Facebook and Twitter: @Frank_Zafiro

 

 

