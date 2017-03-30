Creative DIY memory lamps and lampshades

One of the easiest and most inexpensive things you can do to freshen up or change your interior design is with lighting. Maximum Living lifestyle and entertaining expert Randy Altig shows us how to add your own unique character to any room - and all of the supplies can be shipped to you in one-stop shopping! For step-by-step instructions or to order the supplies you'll need, click HERE.
