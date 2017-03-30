KING
Close

Creative DIY memory lamps and lampshades

Lifestyle Expert Randy Altig shows us how to to take a clear glass lamp base and turn it into a unique work of art for our home.

Heidi Eng, KING 1:54 PM. PDT March 30, 2017

One of the easiest and most inexpensive things you can do to freshen up or change your interior design is with lighting.  Maximum Living lifestyle and entertaining expert Randy Altig shows us how to add your own unique character to any room - and all of the supplies can be shipped to you in one-stop shopping!  For step-by-step instructions or to order the supplies you'll need, click HERE.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories