Creative dinner ideas for your next camping trip

Summer is the perfect time to go camping but it's not always easy coming up with the perfect dinner meals. Allrecipes has been a digital resource for people trying to figure out what to make for dinner and they just launched their "Camp Out" guide.

Brand ambassador and author of the popular blog "Not Without Salt", Ashley Rodriguez shares how to make one of her favorite recipes using only a camp stove.

One-Pan Roasted Salmon

(w/Lime butter and creamy white beans)

Ingredients:

Salt and pepper

4 Salmon filets

1 tablespoon olive oil

Lime butter (recipe below)

1 shallot, thinly shaved

2 cans white beans, drained and rinsed

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 cup minced assorted herbs (chives, mint, basil, parsley, tarragon)

Procedure:

Salt and pepper the salmon. Add the olive oil and 2 tablespoons lime butter to a cast iron skillet set over a camping stove. Sear the filets skin side down until crisp, about 3 minutes. Flip then cook 1 to 2 minutes more until just cooked through. Remove the salmon to a platter and top each filet with 1 tablespoon lime butter. Let it melt over the salmon while it rests. Add a touch more lime butter to the skillet if it looks dry. Sauté the shallots until softened, about 3 minutes then stir in the beans and heavy cream. Add salt and pepper. Simmer until slightly thickened. Turn off the heat then stir in the herbs. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed. Place a small scoop of beans on each plate then top with the salmon filets. Finish with more fresh herbs and lime butter as needed.

National S’Mores day is on Aug. 10. Check out this guide to S’Mores 6 Ways that will surely leave everyone a happy camper!

© 2017 KING-TV