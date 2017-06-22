Creative and colorful cocktails with Rachel's Ginger Beer

Cocktails are a great way to spice up your summer. Rachel's Ginger Beer is a very popular locally-made beverage that makes a perfect mixer. Check out Rachel's new store in University Village to stock up, and find some of her cocktail recipes below.

Cocktails with Rachel's Ginger Beer

PORCH SWING

1.5 oz gin

.5 oz Aperol

4-5 oz ginger beer

1 large wedge lime

MOSCOW MULE

6 oz ginger beer

2 oz vodka

ice

large wedge lime

mix all ingredients in a Collins glass, squeeze and drop lime

PINK GUAVA MIMOSA

4 oz pink guava ginger beer

6 oz cava or prosecco

Connect with Rachel's Ginger Beer via WEB, FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM

© 2017 KING-TV