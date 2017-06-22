KING
Creative and colorful cocktails with Rachel's Ginger Beer

Cocktails are a great way to spice up your summer and lucky for you, Rachel's Ginger Beer has you covered. Check her out at her new store in University Village and find some of her cocktail recipes below.

Joseph Suttner, KING 1:15 PM. PDT June 22, 2017

Cocktails with Rachel's Ginger Beer

PORCH SWING
  • 1.5 oz gin
  • .5 oz Aperol
  • 4-5 oz ginger beer
  • 1 large wedge lime
MOSCOW MULE
  • 6 oz ginger beer
  • 2 oz vodka
  • ice
  • large wedge lime
  • mix all ingredients in a Collins glass, squeeze and drop lime

PINK GUAVA MIMOSA

  • 4 oz pink guava ginger beer
  • 6 oz cava or prosecco

Connect with Rachel's Ginger Beer via WEB, FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM

