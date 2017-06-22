Creative and colorful cocktails with Rachel's Ginger Beer

Cocktails are a great way to spice up your summer. Rachel's Ginger Beer is a very popular locally-made beverage that makes a perfect mixer. Check out Rachel's new store in University Village to stock up, and find some of her cocktail recipes below.
Cocktails with Rachel's Ginger Beer
PORCH SWING
- 1.5 oz gin
- .5 oz Aperol
- 4-5 oz ginger beer
- 1 large wedge lime
MOSCOW MULE
- 6 oz ginger beer
- 2 oz vodka
- ice
- large wedge lime
- mix all ingredients in a Collins glass, squeeze and drop lime
PINK GUAVA MIMOSA
- 4 oz pink guava ginger beer
- 6 oz cava or prosecco
