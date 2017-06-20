Create a patio-perfect outdoor kitchen

Outdoor Kitchens with Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery

The modern backyard has become an extra-special part of the home, acting as a sanctuary for relaxing and entertaining. Outdoor Kitchens are emerging as a new trend, popular for patios, gardens, and rooftop decks.

In this interview, Shannon Wertman from Ferguson Bath, Kitchen and Lighting Gallery consults with us on what it takes to create a patio-perfect experience; answering questions about the cost, planning, and what to consider when thinking about installing an outdoor Kitchen.

